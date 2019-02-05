RiverArts Offers Shore Bird Carving Workshop with World Renowned Instructor

by

Anyone interested in learning the craft of bird carving should be sure to take RiverArts’ Shore Bird Carving Workshop on Sunday, February, 10, 9:00-4:00, with Rich Smoker, an extraordinary carver and teacher. Students will start out with a cut-out of a small shorebird. Proper use and care of carving knives will be stressed as students learn all aspects of carving. Rich loves to get folks started and is more than happy to work with more advanced carvers as well. All will leave with a finished bird of their own.

From a teenage enthusiast to an industry expert, Rich Smoker has turned a youthful passion into his life’s work. As much as he loves carving, so does he love teaching as a way to further this art form. Smoker, named a Living Legend by the Ward Museum of Waterfowl Art, has won 500 ribbons and 100 Best of Shows along with Best in World. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Waterfowl Festival in Easton where he has been twice named The Masterpiece Carver.

To register for this workshop, and for information on other classes and workshops, go to http://chestertownriverarts.net/ and click on education at the top of the page, or call RiverArts at 410-778-6300. The registration deadline is February 7, cost of class is $100 for members and $125 for non members.

RiverArts Galleries & Gift Shop 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.

