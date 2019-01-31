WC-ALL Learn at Lunch with Thomas G. West

by

Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning’s next Learn at Lunch will be on Tuesday, February 19, when Thomas G. West will present “Seeing What Others Cannot See…” West will discuss visual thinking, visual technologies, and the distinctive capabilities often seen among dyslexics and other different thinkers. The author of 3 books, his latest in 2017 is Seeing What Others Cannot See: The Hidden Advantages of Visual Thinkers and Differently Wired Brains. In it, West explores how different ways of thinking can help make discoveries and solve problems in innovative and unexpected ways. In his presentation, West will briefly profile some of the different thinkers he has encountered, including a prize-winning dyslexic paleontologist, a group of dyslexic master code-breakers in a British electronic intelligence organization, an expert livestock handler who has become a forceful advocate for those with autism, and a family of visual thinkers and dyslexics which includes 4 winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics.

West has personal connections to Washington College and the Eastern Shore, and his research, writing, and speaking engagements have taken him all over the US and to 19 foreign countries where he has engaged with scientific, medical, art, design, computer, and business groups. Besides his most recent book, West is also the author of Thinking Like Einstein: Returning to Our Visual Roots with the Emerging Revolution in Computer Information Visualization and In the Mind’s Eye: Creative Thinkers, Gifted Dyslexics and the Rise of Visual Technologies. In the Mind’s Eye… was selected as one of the “best of the best” for the year by the American Library Association. The second edition (2009) includes a foreword by the late Oliver Sacks, MD, who wrote, “In the Mind’s Eye… stands alongside Howard Gardner’s Frames of Mind as a testament to the range of human talent and possibility.”

The 12 noon Learn at Lunch program will be held in Hynson Lounge of Hodson Hall at Washington College. Shuttle service will run from the North Student Parking Lot which can be accessed from Rt. 291 (Speer Rd.). The last shuttle leaves at 11:55 a.m. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for all others, with reservations due by Thursday, February 14. Please send a check with name, phone, and email of those attending to WC-ALL at 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620. Contact WC-ALL at 410-778-7221 with questions.