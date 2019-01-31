Spy Minute: RiverArts February Show Makes It Real

by

In our most recent Spy Minute: Anne Highfield-Clark, the curator of the RiverArts Gallery show in February entitled “Variations on a Theme (Still Life and Portraiture)” shares a few thoughts with us on highlights the show.

Her goal is to show that the magic of still life can show one a new way of looking at the ordinary objects around us. Once they are placed into a specific arrangement and then captured in paint, ink, pastel, or any other medium – these objects take on a whole new meaning. In portraiture, the intent is to display the likeness, personality, and even the mood of the person.

Video produced by David Hegland

RiverArts 315 High Street, Chestertown

January 30 – February 24

Opening Reception

Friday, February 1, 5:00 – 8 pm

Curator & Artists’ Talk

Thursday, February 7, 5:30 – 7 pm