Academy Art Museum Opens 2019 Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibitions

by

The Academy Art Museum opens its 2019 Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibitions on February 1. The annual Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibitions highlight the artistic talents of students in grades kindergarten through 12 from Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne and Kent counties. As in past years, visitors can expect a variety of media, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, and printmaking. The Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibitions have been a Museum tradition for over 25 years and are the largest and most prestigious student art exhibitions on the Eastern Shore.

Opening receptions will be held for grades kindergarten through three on Monday, February 4, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; for grades four through eight on Tuesday, February 5, from 4:30 – 6 p.m.; and for grades nine through 12 on Wednesday, February 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with awards being presented at 6 p.m.

For further information, contact Constance Del Nero for additional information, contact Constance Del Nero at cdelnero@academyartmuseum.org.