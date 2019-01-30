Dr. Rachel Franklin at Temple B’nai Israel on February 13

by

The Temple B’nai Israel presents the Susan and Barry Koh February Lecture Series. All performances will be held at Temple B’nai Israel, 7199 Tristan Dr., Easton, each Wednesday evening in February beginning at 7:30 PM.

On February 13, the guest is Dr. Rachel Franklin: A Classical and Jazz Recital: Chopin, Gershwin, Kurt Weill, Bach, Rachmaninoff, Miles Davis, Leonard Bernstein.

British-born pianist Rachel Franklin is much in demand as performer, music lecturer and teacher. As a Pro Musicis International Award winner, she gave her solo debuts in Carnegie Recital Hall, New York and Jordan Hall, Boston. The Boston Globe enthused about her “beautiful differentiations of color, touch and texture” and described a performance on her solo debut CD as “not inferior…to the recorded performances by Cortot and Rubinstein.” She has also given European Pro Musicis solo debuts in Paris and Rome Recent successes include concertos with the Columbia Orchestra, the Arlington Philharmonic, the Amadeus Orchestra, the Washington Sinfonietta, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Piedmont Symphony and others. She is also an accomplished jazz pianist, performing with her own classical/jazz chamber ensemble, SONOS, with whom Jonathan Brown also performs as bassist. She’s delighted to be bringing her unique classical and jazz programming to Temple B’nai Israel.

As both soloist and ensemble artist, Rachel Franklin has concertized throughout Europe, Canada and the US, and has won many awards and prizes. She has performed on BBC Radio 3, on WQXR and WNYC in New York, WJHU in Baltimore, and Radio Telefis Eireann in Ireland. After being specially featured on NPR’s “Performance Today” program, she gave frequent spoken broadcasts for them.

Deeply committed to musical outreach and education, Rachel has a busy dual career as a popular music speaker, having lectured for such venues as the Library of Congress, the Smithsonian, and the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra with whom she is the Adult Program Lecturer. She has also created several lecture series on film music that have been a huge hit. Highlights include her gala opening performance for the 2015 Chesapeake Film Festival and a return invitation to be their 2017 festival gala closing event. She’s lectured and performed many times for Easton’s Academy Art Museum where she will be returning in March.

Rachel Franklin studied at the Yehudi Menuhin School, the Royal College of Music, and the Rubin Academy of Music, Tel Aviv University, where she won First Prize in the school’s piano competition and received highest honors upon graduation.

