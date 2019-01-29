For All Seasons Awarded CareFirst Foundation Grant

by

During the past three years, For All Seasons has focused on implementing major technology upgrades federally mandated for all mental health agencies by January 1, 2019. The upgrades have included new computers for all staff members, a new server, a new phone system, cyber insurance and new firewall security for agency offices. These upgrades have positioned the agency to be ready to purchase Credible, an electronic health record system which will enable the agency to comply with the federal mandate requiring all mental health agencies to use fully certified electronic health records by January 1, 2019.

The agency was recently awarded a grant from CareFirst Foundation which will enable the purchase of Credible. This electronic health record system (EHR) will help For All Seasons ensure better care to patients by providing such things as accurate, up-to-date and complete information about patients at the point of care; enabling quick access to patient records for more coordinated and efficient care; securely sharing electronic information with patients and other clinicians; and helping providers more effectively diagnose patients, reduce medical errors and provide safer care. By adopting Credible as an EHR system, For All Seasons hopes to create a more efficient billing process overall, enabling the agency to save money and at the same time, serve more people.

According to Beth Anne Langrell, Executive Director of For All Seasons, “This rounds out a five-year technology upgrade plan and we are grateful to the CareFirst Foundation who are helping us implement this transition.”

For All Seasons offers individual and group therapy, general, child and adolescent therapy, marriage and couples’ counseling, grief counseling, school-based mental health therapy, urgent care services, Rape Crisis Response, Rape Crisis Counseling and Support, 24-Hour English and Spanish Hotlines, and education and outreach programming. For further information about For All Seasons, call 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.