Letter to Editor: Harris Votes 10 Times In First Month To Support Government Shutdown

Keeping a tab on our 1st District Representative, I checked in on his voting record for the first month of his new term to see how well we were being represented. According to www.countable.us Of the ten (10) bills voted on to reopen the government, so that our fellow citizens could get paid, and we could get the services that we pay taxes for, he voted NAY. Harris did, however, vote YEA for easing sanctions on 3 Russian companies, owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch, and voted NAY for a bill which would have strengthened NATO and the European Deterrence Initiative, which bolster Europe’s ability to deter and defend against Russian aggression. See www.countable.us for details.

House Bill H. Joint Res. 31

Funds Homeland Security

Vote was 231 Yea, 180 Nay. Harris voted NAY

House Bill H. Joint Res. 28

Temporarily funds: Agriculture; Energy & Water; Financial Services & General Government; Homeland Security; Interior & Environment; State & Foreign Operations; and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

Vote was 229 Yea, 184 Nay. Harris voted NAY

House Bill H.R. 268

This bill would provide emergency disaster relief funding for Americans affected by recent hurricanes, typhoons, wildfires, and other natural disasters.

Vote was 237 Yea, 187 Nay. Harris voted NAY

House Bill H. Joint Res. 27

This bill would fund agencies impacted by the partial government shutdown by funding them through February 1, 2019.

Vote was 237 Yea, 187 Nay. Harris voted NAY

House Bill H.R. 266

This bill would provide FY19 funding for the Dept. of the Interior, the U.S. Forest Service, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Bureau of Indian Affairs and other agencies.

Vote was 240 Yea, 179 Nay. Harris voted NAY

House Bill H.R. 265

This bill would provide a total funding to support the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, rural development, and conservation programs for fiscal year 2019 as well as additional funding for nutritional programs.

Vote was 244 Yea, 10 Nay. Harris voted NAY

House Bill H.R. 267

This bill would provide funding for the Depts. of Transportation, Housing and Urban Development in fiscal year 2019

Vote was 244 Yea, 10 Nay. Harris voted NAY

House Bill H.R. 264

This bill would provide funding for the U.S. Treasury, the Judiciary, the Small Business Administration, several financial regulators, and other independent agencies.

Vote was 240 Yea, 188 Nay. Harris voted NAY

House Bill H. Joint Res. 1

This bill would fund the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) at current levels through February 8, 2019 and restore lapsed funding, allowing the agency to fully re-open.

Vote was 239 Yea, 192 Nay. Harris voted NAY

House Bill H.R. 21

This bill would fund roughly one-fourth of the federal discretionary budget by providing covered agencies with a total of $271 billion in funding for fiscal year 2019 (which runs through September). Specifically, it’d fund agencies covered by these six appropriations titles: Agriculture; Commerce, Justice, Science; Financial Service and General Government; Interior & Environment; State & Foreign Operations; and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

Vote was 241 Yea, 190 Nay. Harris voted NAY

Christopher A. Koch

Easton