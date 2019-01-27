Estate Treasures Raises More Than $22,000 for Compass Regional Hospice

by

The numbers are in and the fall Estate Treasures Fashion Show was a success, raising more than $22,000 for hospice care and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties, provided by Compass Regional Hospice. More than 260 people attended the event.

Estate Treasures, an upscale resale shop at 17 Kent Towne Center, is an operating unit of Compass Regional Hospice. The shop has been raising money for Compass Regional Hospice for more than 25 years. It features gently worn or carefully used donated treasures. Proceeds from the store help offset unfunded hospice care and grief support.

Each October, Estate Treasures hosts a fashion show at Prospect Bay Country Club, featuring clothing from the shop. Attendees shop the clothes modeled during the show, as well as at an on-site upscale boutique.Guests are treated to a luncheon provided by Prospect Bay Country Club, and this year, Estate Treasures hosted a live auction, which included a jewelry-making luncheon and a luxury cabin stay during ski season in Utah.

This year’s theme for the fashion show, which included Estate Treasures volunteer models, was “Traveling Around the U.S.A.,” and comprised clothing for all occasions tailored toward different regions of the United States.

The 2019 Estate Treasures Fashion Show will be held on Monday, Oct. 14.

Compass Regional Hospice relies on more than 300 volunteers of all ages to support its mission of “Care on your terms.” These individuals volunteer their time in a variety of ways. Volunteer needs with Compass Regional Hospice include administrative assistance; patient care volunteers; vigil volunteers; grief support assistance; healing services volunteers, including yoga and reiki practitioners; Camp New Dawn volunteers; maintenance volunteers; greeters at hospice center locations in Centreville and Chestertown; assisting with events and outreach; being educational ambassadors for Compass Regional Hospice; and assisting with staffing needs at Estate Treasures. Whatever your motivation to volunteer, there is a place for you on our team at Compass Regional Hospice.

Estate Treasures depends on volunteers to manage shop operations, staff retail shifts and plan fundraisers that benefit Compass Regional Hospice. As an Estate Treasures volunteer, you can expect to build friendships and experience pride in knowing that you are a part of the Compass Regional Hospice team. These dedicated and talented women and men give their time and efforts Monday through Saturday, every week. A typical volunteer includes one four-hour shift every other week. Morning and afternoon shifts are available, Monday through Saturday, and the store is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at Compass Regional Hospice, please call 443-262-4100.

At Estate Treasures, you will find inventory of gently worn and carefully used treasures donated by members of the community. Estate Treasures accepts donations of clean items, in good shape, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Items accepted for donation include brand name women’s and men’s apparel (casual, business and formal wear); shoes; fine jewelry and fashion accessories; linens, bedspreads, comforters, towels, dishes, glasses and other small housewares; artwork, collectibles, holiday decorations and other home furnishings; books, games, puzzles, CDs and DVDs; and furniture.

Estate Treasures does not accept electronics (TV’s, computers, phones) and exercise equipment. Small appliances and bed sheets are not accepted unless they are new and in original packaging.

Experiencing Estate Treasures isn’t just about finding a great deal on a designer outfit. At Estate Treasures, shopping comes with the added joy of knowing that you are supporting the children, adults and families who rely on Compass Regional Hospice for support.

In addition to seasonal sales throughout the year, Estate Treasures offers seniors 20 percent off full priced items every Tuesday, and shopping at Estate Treasures is tax free. The store also hosts a Warehouse Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 106 Log Canoe Circle, Stevensville.

Compass Regional Hospice – Care on your terms

Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages through the challenge of living with a serious illness and learning to live following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, palliative care, and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties. “Care on your terms” is the promise that guides staff and volunteers as they care for patients in private residences, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the residential hospice centers in Centreville and Chestertown. Grief support services are offered to children, adults and families of patients who died under hospice care, as well as members of the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, visit compassregionalhospice.org.