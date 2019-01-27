Adkins Arboretum Bus Trip to Philadelphia Flower Show March 4

by

With the theme “Flower Power,” the 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show will pay tribute to the enormous impact of flowers on our lives. Join Adkins Arboretum on Mon., March 4 for a bus trip to experience the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event.

From the first blooms of spring in the home garden to the expansive fields that fuel whole economies, flowers influence how we think, feel and act in ways both small and global. Across 10 acres of floor space in the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the world’s leading floral and garden designers will explore how flowers convey a wide range of emotions and messages in a universal language that transcends cultures and borders. Stunning landscapes, imaginative gardens and breathtaking floral displays will interpret the power of flowers to inspire, decorate, style and enrich our lives. Through imaginative exhibits, guests will see ideals such as community, transformation, healing, peace and hope brought to live in surprising and vibrant ways.

An optional early-afternoon guided tour of the Rail Park, an elevated park under construction in Philadelphia, will add even more adventure to the trip. Following this walking tour, participants can join the others for the Flower Show.

Tickets are $95 for Arboretum members/$120 for non-members for the Flower Show, and $130 for members/$155 for non-members for the Flower Show and the Rail Park tour. The fee includes include transportation, driver gratuity and applicable admissions. The bus departs from Aurora Park Drive in Easton at 10 a.m. with additional stops near Wye Mills and Chestertown. Return time is approximately 9 p.m.

The nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event, the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show features stunning displays by the world’s premier floral and landscape designers. Started in 1829 by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the show introduces diverse and sustainable plant varieties and garden and design concepts. It has been honored as the best event in the world by the International Festivals & Events Association, competing with such events as the Kentucky Derby Parade, Tournament of Roses Parade and Indianapolis 500 Festival. Proceeds from the Flower Show benefit the year-round programs of PHS that have become national models of urban greening.

Advance registration is requested by Sat., Feb. 9. To register, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410.634.2847, ext. 0.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum is the region’s resource for native plants and education programs about nature, ecology and wildlife conservation gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.