Compass Regional Hospice Announces Late Winter Grief Support Offerings

Compass Regional Hospice’s Grief Support Services department has announced several late winter grief support offerings, available to anyone in the community who is suffering the loss of a loved one.

On Saturday, Feb. 2, join Grief Support Services Supervisor Rhonda Knotts and grief counselor Ann OConnor for “Understanding Your Grief,” a morning workshop that will focus on explaining the grieving process.

Are you struggling with grief or helping someone close to you through their grief journey? Are you challenged with deciding what is normal in the grief journey? Come for conversation and creative activities designed to help those grieving the loss of a loved one and let our trained grief support staff stand with you during your journey.

The workshop will take place in the Hope and Healing Center wing of the Hospice Center in Centreville, 255 Comet Drive, and will include light refreshments.

For more information or to register, please contact Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

Other late winter grief support offerings include our eight-week spring support groups, available in Caroline and Kent counties.

The Caroline County support group will begin Tuesday, March 12, and run weekly through April 30. The group will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Denton and is available to anyone 18 and older who has experienced any type of loss. The group will be facilitated by grief counselor Wayne Larrimore. To register, please contact him at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

The Kent County support group will begin Wednesday, April 3, and run weekly through May 22. The group will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. in the yellow house at the Kent County Public Library in Chestertown. The group will be led by grief counselor Ann OConnor and is open to anyone 18 and older who has experienced the death of a spouse or partner. To register, please contact OConnor at 443-262-4124 or aoconnor@compassregionalhospice.org.

The workshop and eight-week sessions are open to anyone 18 and older; however, space is limited. The program fee is $25, but no one will be turned away based on an inability to pay for services.

The Hope and Healing Center is a collection of programs and services available for the families of patients who have died under hospice care, as well as members of the community who are grieving the death of a loved one.

Services available in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties include individual and family grief counseling; grief support groups; school‐based grief counseling;a grief retreat summer camp called Camp New Dawn for children, teens and families; and remembrance events and specialized workshops.

Ongoing grief support group offerings include a Bereaved Parents group, which meets from 6 to 8 p.m. on the first Monday of each month and is open to anyone who has lost a child at any age, under any circumstances; a support group for those who have lost a loved one to suicide, which meets from 6 to 8 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month; and a support group for those who are suffering the death of a loved one to substance overdose, which meets from 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. These groups meet in the Hope and Healing Center wing of the Hospice Center in Centreville, 255 Comet Drive.

An ongoing grief support group open to anyone who is experiencing any type of loss meets from noon to 1:15 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Caroline County Public Library’s Federalsburg branch, 123 Morris Ave. This is a lunch group and participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch.

All ongoing grief support groups are offered free of charge to anyone in the community who is 18 and older and suffering the loss of a loved one.Learn more about Compass Regional Hospice’s Grief Support programs at www.compassregionalhospice.org/hopeandhealing.

Compass Regional Hospice – Care on your terms

Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages through the challenge of living with a serious illness and learning to live following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, palliative care, and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties. “Care on your terms” is the promise that guides staff and volunteers as they care for patients in private residences, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the residential hospice centers in Centreville and Chestertown. Grief support services are offered to children, adults and families of patients who died under hospice care, as well as members of the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, visit compassregionalhospice.org.