Mid-Shore Habitat: A Quick Look at Atelier 11 Architecture

To those who have a keen eye for architecture, it is no secret that Easton-based Atelier 11 has had a significant impact on how Talbot County looks these days. From their earliest projects on Aurora Street, when Lauren Dianich and her partner/husband, Jon Braithwaite, were just beginning their practice, to such well known new buildings like the new Clubhouse at Londonderry, the Eastern Shore Conservation Center, Brookletts Place Senior Center, Talbot Hospice, and some extraordinary private residences in the area.

In fact, one of the few places where one can’t find Atelier 11’s fingerprints might be at their new office at 1 East Dover. After more than a decade working from their studio on Aurora, the firm decided to relocate into an historic building on the corner of Dover and Washington Street.

The Spy caught up with Lauren, and her colleague Tom Batchelor, last month to talk briefly about a few of their local projects and how they developed the reputation of not only timeless designs but projects that stay on budget.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Atelier 11 Architecture please go here