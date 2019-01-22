Spy House of the Week: Pining for Pine Acres

by

“Green Acres” was a late sixties sitcom about a New York City attorney who pines for “farm living” and persuades his reluctant wife to give up their New York penthouse. If he had been a boater instead, I could imagine his pining for this “Pine Acres” property surrounded by 3-1/4 wooded acres and a dock on Lovely Cove which leads to the East Fork of Langford Creek. This cottage style house very close to the water make this property a tranquil weekend retreat. Outbuildings include a garage, workshop, storage and potting sheds for non-nautical weekend pursuits.

The house is perpendicular to the water to give panoramic views of the water from most rooms in the house. The symmetrical middle wing with two pairs of triple windows and two dormer windows above has two wings on either side. One wing has a bay window to the master bedroom and the other wing is a sunroom with wrap-around windows broken by the chimney. The color palette of pale yellow siding, light green metal roof, white windows and the massing is a very pleasing combination.

The contemporary kitchen has corner windows above the sink and a table for informal meals. The main sitting room is open to the sunroom for views of the water beyond to expand the living space. The interior design contains Oriental accents in the Shojii screen doors in the bath, the master bedroom headboard and other details. The loft contains another bedroom with a window in the gable end and a dormer windows facing the water.

A serene waterfront setting and charming cottage architectural style-an appealing weekend retreat. Now, if I can just get that “Green Acres” jingle out of my head…

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.