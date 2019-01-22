KidSPOT After School Enrichment Winter Session Begins February 4

by

The After School Enrichment Program runs for eight weeks and is designed for first through fifth graders. The program, which is limited to 10 students per class, is led by Elizabeth Healy and additional instructors.

Themed art activities and lessons incorporating science and social studies experience, field trips, theatre arts, non-competitive games, movement and dance are offered Monday through Thursday, 4 to 6 pm.

Winter session begins February 4, and runs through April 4, with a midterm break. Students may register for 2, 3, or 4 days per week. Class is limited, register now.

For more information and to register, visit http://chestertownriverarts.net/after-school-enrichment-program/ or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

RiverArts Galleries & Gift Shop 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.

KidSPOT Creativity Center next to gallery. ArtsAlive Education Center 200 High St., the Clay Studio, 204 High St.