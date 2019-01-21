A Health Check Up with Shore Regional Health CEO Ken Kozel

by

While it is recommended that one should check in with their primary physician once a year, the Spy thought it might be a good idea to extend this strategy to include a annual chat with Ken Kozel, the president and CEO of the Mid-Shore’s largest healthcare provider, UM Shore Regional Health, to get a impression of the state of healthcare in its primary care communities of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties.

With close to 2,000 square miles of health service to cover, with each county having their own needs, any CEO would have his/her challenges, but in the case of Ken, it is also important to note that these complexities come with extra dynamic of operating in the state of Maryland, with its exclusive waiver with the federal government to control its own health costs. It is safe to say he has had his hands full.

In his Spy interview, he talks about the impact of this difficult environment in which his organization must operate, and the successful completion of the first phase of a state-wide, long term strategic vision to keep the quality of health high, its costs low, and without compromising access. Ken also talks about Shore’s expansion plans, the impact of urgent care facilities, and the unique position of Kent County.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length. For more information about UM Shore Regional Health please go here