Kent School to Offer Saturday School Sneak Peek Sessions for Children

by

Kent School is inviting children and their parents to attend a series of fun, Saturday sessions designed to engage and stimulate the curious minds of children ages 9 and under. The workshops will be held on February 2, February 9 and February 23. All session begin at 9:00 a.m. and conclude at 10:30 a.m. except for Gym Time which will end at 11:00 a.m. There is no charge and the public is welcome. For activities designed for children ages five and under parents should plan to stay on campus while their children participate. Parents are welcomed, but not required, to stay for the ScienceWORKS program for children ages 6 to 9.

On February 2, Director of Athletics and Physical Education teacher, Erin Kent will lead children 5 and under in “Gym Time Tumble and Climb”, a session that will get kids moving through age-appropriate obstacle courses and exercise activities. “Sometimes it is hard for any of us to stay active in the cold winter months. We will guide the children through fun activities that will keep them moving from start to finish.” said Kent. This session will be held in the M. V. “Mike” Williams Gymnasium.

Also on February 2, Lower School Science Teacher, Donna Simmons will lead a ScienceWORKS session for children ages 6 to 9. In ScienceWORKS children will cycle through a series of stations to solve problems, explore material properties and get a better understanding of science in our everyday lives all while having fun and perhaps getting a little messy. This session will be held in our Lower School Science Lab.

Ms. Simmons will also lead a session on February 9 for the youngest scientists. Science Buddies is designed for children ages 3 to 5 and will be held in the Little School at Kent School. Preschool age children will be filled with a sense of wonder with some hands-on science exploration in a fun, engaging setting

On February 23, Kent School Librarian, Julia Gross and Music Teacher, Matthew Wirtz ‘99 will join forces in a Stories and Songs session for children 5 and under. Girls and boys can look forward to some interactive storytelling and music making as well as fun activities using stories and songs. This session will take place in the Kent School Library.

All Saturday Sneak Peek sessions are planned with several breaks so the participants can move around, explore the School facilities and other campus features. Children should be dressed for outdoor play as well as indoor activities. Tricia Cammerzell, Assistant Head of School for Advancement said, “We are so proud of our school and the work we do here, we want others to get a glimpse of our unparalleled environment for learning. These Saturday Sneak Peek sessions are a great way to showcase our teachers’ passion for what they do and our gorgeous, riverside campus.” Cammerzell will be on hand to offer tours of the school to anyone interested.

For more information about Kent School visit www.kentschool.org, email tcammerzell@kentschool.org or call 410-778-4100 ext. 110. Kent School, located in historic Chestertown, MD is an independent day school serving children from Preschool through Grade 8. The School’s mission is to guide our students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. Our school’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world.