Horizons of Kent & Queen Anne’s Dance with the Stars 2019

by

It is time again for Horizons of Kent & Queen Anne’s Dance With the Stars! Join us on Saturday, February 2 for one of the most exciting fundraisers in our community, and walk the red carpet for A Night in Hollywood. Local “stars” and pros are paired to earn votes (i.e. dollars!) that raise funds for the Horizons summer enrichment program in Kent & Queen Anne’s counties. The program offers six weeks of opportunity for underprivileged youth to reduce “summer slide”, enrich their academics, build and grow swimming skills and give the students an overall fun learning environment in the summer. 100% of your donation to this critical program goes directly to helping local children.

As the dancers hone their dance routines, you can vote by contributing $1/vote for the pair (or pairs) of your choice. A Night in Hollywood is sure to impress, with the Kent County Community Center being transformed into a glitzy Hollywood setting! Grab your friends and buy a table for the night, enjoy delicious food and cocktails, vote for your favorite dancers, and be ready to cut a rug when the dance floor opens up after the show! If you aren’t able to attend the event, you can donate online at www.horizonskentqueenannes.org or mail donations to Horizons of Kent & Queen Anne’s 116-B Lynchburg Street Chestertown, MD 21620.