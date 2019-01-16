Democratic Club of Kent County Meeting January 17

by

Come join old friends and make new ones at Bad Alfred’s located at 323 High Street in Chestertown this Thursday evening, January 17th.

The Democratic Club of Kent County extends an invitation to all people interested in keeping the Blue Wave surging into the 2020 Presidential Election! Please join us as we review last year, set priorities and brainstorm activities for 2019. You don’t need to be a member to attend and if you already are part of the club please bring along neighbors and friends!

Bad Alfred’s doors will open at 5:30 pm for meals, drinks and social time. Main program/discussion starting at 7:00 pm. We look forward to seeing everyone Thursday!