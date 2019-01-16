8th Annual Members’ Show Opens the RiverArts Exhibit Season

by

The annual RiverArts Members’ Show, which opened January 2, highlights the quality and diversity of our arts community. Curators Marti Hawkins and Linda Kramer encouraged artists to submit one or two of their favorite pieces of art in any medium.

The exhibit includes photography, paintings, pastels, ceramics, fiber art (wearable and decorative), paper, mixed media, glass and wood – including a baseball, mitt and guitar. First Friday attendees cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award. “The Things He Sees…” by Ronn Akins garnered the most. Runners up were Annie Singer, “So Close,” and Kate McGraw for “Moonrise Over Big Woods Road.” The Members’ Show will be on view through January 27.

The RiverArts gallery exhibits change monthly. Most shows are open to non-members as well as members. Two are juried and judged. One is judged.Upcoming exhibits are Variations on a Theme, Still Life and Portraiture, February and Drawing, March. April brings the annual juried Art of Stewardship exhibit, which includes both poetry and visual art. May’s theme is Visual Story Tellers, and June is our annual Juried Painting and Contemporary Craft.

The popular Eastern Shore Life exhibit will run the month of July. The August show is Judged Photography and Wood. Connections: Work in a Series is scheduled for September. October is reserved for our annual Studio Tour Artists Exhibit. The gallery will showcase Kent County Student Art work in early November, with the Holiday Show and Sale rounding out the year.

More information on all upcoming shows, including specific dates and artist submission information is available on the RiverArts website, http://chestertownriverarts.net, and click on exhibitions.

RiverArts Galleries & Gift Shop 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.

KidSPOT Creativity Center next door to the gallery. Arts Alive Education Center 200 High St., the Clay Studio, 204 High St.