Spy House of the Week: Urban Charm on Kent Street

Friends of mine moved from Annapolis to Chestertown last year and one of the reasons they chose Kent Street was its proximity to Town amenities. They enjoy their daily strolls along this quiet street, walks to the waterfront, the shopping district and Washington College. This house is probably under contract not only for the same reasons but also for its historic charm. The urban lot has offsite parking and the house is perpendicular to the street for privacy. The new light brown cedar siding, crisp white trim, full front porch and the front and side gables add architectural interest to the elevations for great curb appeal. I especially liked how the front door and the windows in both the dining room and the living room directly behind it have transom windows to let more daylight in.

A short wall at the side of the front door creates a sense of entry and the view opens to the stair and the room used as a dining room. I liked the wide arched opening trimmed in wood with vistas to the rooms beyond and the decorative touches in the dining room including the blue fireplace mantel. The window shades that are mounted below the transoms allow privacy while still allowing daylight within was a deft decorating touch for an urban lot.

The living room beyond that is the full width of the house creates a spacious area for seating and the art along the walls gives the room personality. Both windows on the side walls have transoms for more daylight. The large kitchen has space for an eating area under one of the side windows and access to the rear fenced yard for outdoor dining.

There are five bedrooms and two baths on the two upper floors including the third floor master suite and I was charmed by several of the bedrooms. The symmetry of one bedroom with the bed centered between two windows, the two antique wood chests, the round tables and lamps, the patterned headboard and the neutral finishes created a restful retreat. The bedroom tucked under the roof eaves would be a child’s delight with its twin iron beds and the end window for a bird’s eye view of the neighborhood.

