Final Weekend of The Curate Shakespeare’s As You Like It

The photo above was from the first weekend of The Curate Shakespeare’s As You Like It, our two weekend partnership with the Shore Shakespeare Company. Written by Don Nigro and directed by Earl Lewin, the final performances of this fast-paced play-within-a-play are this Friday, January 18th at 8pm, Saturday January 19th at 8pm and Sunday, January 20th at 3pm. Tickets are $15 general admission and can be purchased by calling 410-810-2060 or by emailing the box office at boxoffice@garfieldcenter.org