Radcliffe Creek School Launches Sylvia and Julien Baxter Legacy Society

by

Radcliffe Creek School is pleased to announce the launch of the Sylvia and Julien Baxter Legacy Society to recognize donors who have generously included Radcliffe Creek in their estate plans.

The Baxter Legacy Society is designed to encourage donors to consider ways they can help ensure the school will have the resources necessary to sustain it far into the future. Members can include alumni, parents and grandparents, faculty members, past and current, and those wishing to honor the school’s original investors through the Founders’ Fund. By providing gifts through their wills or various charitable gift agreements, members gain the satisfaction of directing their gifts to five important areas: general endowment to ensure the school’s sustainability; financial aid; faculty support; capital improvements, and academic and athletic programming.

The Baxter Legacy Society recognizes the Florida couple who have supported scholarships at the school since its inception and have now added a significant bequest for the Sylvia and Julien Baxter Scholarship at Radcliffe in their estate plans.

“We have watched the remarkable growth of Radcliffe Creek School since its founding 23 years ago under Molly Brogan Judge’s leadership. The school transforms the lives of these extraordinary students who attend, and we are pleased to have made provisions in our estate plan to sustain the scholarships we have supported on an annual basis for many years,” said Sylvia Baxter.

“Financial aid is a critical component of the Radcliffe Creek School annual budget. Without adequate resources devoted to scholarships, students who could otherwise benefit from all that the school offers would be unable to attend,” she continued. “My husband, Dooley, and I are pleased that we are able to help future generations this way.”

Meg Bamford, Head of School, remarked, “We are so grateful to the Baxters for helping us to launch this instrumental legacy fund. The notion that generous supporters of our school continue to give by recognizing us in their estate is so moving. It is clear that the additional gifts to the Baxter Legacy Society will have a huge and lasting impact on our school’s ability to continue to change the trajectory of many students’ lives.”

Radcliffe Creek School is an independent day school with the mission of empowering children in a dynamic

environment that celebrates unique learning. For more information about the Legacy Society, Radcliffe Creek or Little Creek, the school’s preschool, which includes programs for children from infancy through pre-kindergarten, please call 410-778-8150 or visit www.radcliffecreekschool.org.