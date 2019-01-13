Auditions for “A Flea in Her Ear” at CHT on January 15, 17, 19

by

Georges Feydeau’s hilarious farce adapted by David Ives comes to the stage this spring at Church Hill Theatre. Directed by Toph Wallace, the play will run for three weekends from March 29 to April 14. Rehearsals will begin on January 24.

A Flea in Her Ear has a simple premise, Madame Chandebise suspects her husband of cheating, and with the help of her best friend sets out to entrap and catch him. With comic roles for men and women, you want to be a part of this show! Auditioners will be asked to do cold readings from the script.

Wallace is a member of the CHT board and last directed the 2017 Church Hill production of Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution. He has been on stage recently in the title role of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Garfield Center and as Pat in CHT’s 2018 production of The Hostage.

Auditions will be held:

January 15 & 17 at 6:30 in the CHT rehearsal space located at 502 Main Street in Church Hill

January 19 at 12:00 on the CHT main stage

The characters in A Flea in Her Ear are:

Raymonde Chandebise: (Female: late 20’s – late 30’s)

Victor Chandebise’s suspicious wife who plots to catch her husband being unfaithful to her.

Victor Chandebise / Poche: (Male: mid 30’s – mid 40’s)

As Victor : Raymonde’s faithful, sometimes meek husband/ As Poche : An alcoholic porter at the Frisky Puss Hotel who is often confused for Victor.

Tournel: (Male: early to late 30’s)

A handsome and confident ladies-man who has his eyes set on Raymonde.

Lucienne: (Female: late 20’s to late 30’s)

Raymonde’s witty friend who aids the plot by writing a seductive letter to Victor.

Don Carlos Homenides de Histangua: (Male: mid 30’s to mid-40’s) You’ll want to play this guy just because of his name! Lucienne’s hot-blooded husband. Thrown into a fierce rage when he sees her letter.

Camille: (Male: late 20’s to mid-30’s)

Antoinette’s lover. Has a cleft palette and speaks without pronouncing any consonants throughout most of the show.

Antoinette: (Female: mid 20’s to mid-30’s)

The maid of the house. Married to Etienne, but having an affair with Camille

Etienne: (mid 30’s to mid-40’s)

The Chandebise’s valet. Thinks he controls his wife, but… is oblivious to her affair.

Dr. Finache: (Male: late 40’s to early 60’s)

The family doctor who is a frequent patron of the Frisky Puss Hotel.

Ferraillon: (Male: early 40’s to early 50’s)

Owner of the Frisky Puss Hotel. An army colonel, he runs the inn like his troupe.

Olympia: (Female: late 40’s to late 50’s)

Ferraillon’s wife. A beauty queen in her youth who won’t let go of the past.

Eugenie: (Female: early 20’s to early 30’s)

A somewhat dimwitted and flirtatious chamber maid at the Frisky Puss Hotel.

Baptiste: (Female: early 50’s to mid-70’s)

Ferraillon’s elderly uncle. Used as the hotel’s “distraction” when lovers are caught.

Rugby: (Male: late 20’s to mid-40’s)

A drunken Englishman who is stood up at the hotel. Will take any woman he can get.