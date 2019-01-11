Qlarant Recognized as One of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies

by

Qlarant announced today that they have received the national recognition of being selected a winner in the Best and Brightest Companies to work for in the Nation. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® annual competition strives to recognize the most influential, trend-setting companies across the country by reviewing answers to questions about communication, work-life balance, employee education, and diversity. It identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Participating companies have the opportunity to benchmark results with other cities such as Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Chicago. Nationwide there were over 2400 nominations who met all the participation requirements.

The competition identified Qlarant as a key industry leader, top influencer and best in class performer in this national annual competition.

Deborah Keller, Vice President of Human Resources at Qlarant commented, “We are thrilled that our associates nominated us for this award – it demonstrates that they believe Qlarant is an exceptional place to work; we are focused on offering affordable benefits that appeal to a broad workforce and providing a strong work/life balance. Winning the award is a strong testament to commitment to our culture.”

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse—improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized for state and federal agencies as well as commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—provides grants to services provided in underserved communities. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Qlarant is a licensed AgileCxO Transformation Partner. www.qlarant.com

