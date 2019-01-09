“The Curate Shakespeare As You Like It” Opens Friday at the Garfield

by

The Curate Shakespeare

As You Like It

a comedy by Don Nigro as directed by Earl Lewin

“Being the Record of One Company’s Attempt to Perform the Play by William Shakespeare.”

This sparkling comedy presents the tribulations of an itinerant band of amateur thespians, led by a dotty cleric, in their attempt to present Shakespeare’s As You Like It. Seven actors valiantly create thirty-odd different parts, as they frantically switch roles and costumes. By turns pushed, pulled, exhorted, inspired, and browbeaten by their curate, they often want to quit, endure countless humiliations, and make a near hash of the precious and holy words of the god Shakespeare. But now and then, to their own considerable surprise, they stumble across moments of beauty and integrity. It’s a hilarious send-up of all things theatrical (with jabs at our own 2018 production!) from one of the modern stage’s funniest playwrights, Don Nigro.

The Curate Shakespeare As You Like It is directed by noted Chestertown playwright and director Earl Lewin. The cast features company co-founders Avra Sullivan and Chris Rogers, along with members Max Hagan, Kathy Jones, Christine Kinlock, Brian McGunigle, and Troy Strootman. Original music and choreography are by Greg Minahan, and costumes by Barbi Bedell. Stage management is provided by John Feldman.

January 11th – 20th, 2019

Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 pm. Sundays at 3:00 pm

The Garfield Center for the Arts Chestertown, Maryland

General Admission $15

The company is delighted to be partnering with The Garfield Center for the Arts to present The Curate Shakespeare As You Like It. Be sure to call the box office at 410-810-2060 to make reservations for this delightful spoof of one of Shakespeare’s greatest hits! Or send an email to boxoffice@garfieldcenter. org.

Get complete info HERE.

The Curate Shakespeare As You Like It is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC

