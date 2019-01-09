Delmarva Review: Man-Hours by Holly Painter

by

“Take heart that in Detroit

Every three seconds

A car is born.” – C.K. Stead

It takes 6720 man-hours

to make a baby, give or take.

The catch is

it must be the same man

and that man a woman.

We cannot specialize.

We cannot automate.

We cannot use assembly lines

or lean production techniques

to accelerate the timeline.

We cannot do anything.

She must do it all.

Her body assembles the baby

step-by-step, though her brain

does not know how.

She builds a heart in only 18 days.

She constructs the intestinal tract,

starting with the anus, of course.

She engineers a custom machine:

designed at random within certain

parameters and built in the dark.

At 6720 hours, the deadline looms

and she always delivers.

Holly Painter holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Canterbury and teaches writing and literature at the University of Vermont. She is the author of the poetry collection Excerpts from a Natural History (Titus Books, 2015). In addition to Delmarva Review, her work has appeared in numerous literary journals in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, China, Singapore, and the U.K.

