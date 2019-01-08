Spy House of the Week: Town Home Living

by

Each year as my list of repairs or renovations needed for my 1900’s farmhouse grows longer, I think about what it would be like to live instead in a new townhome like this one. “The Village” development has a community pond with a fountain, paved walkways with benches along the way and a gazebo for relaxing outdoors. The front elevation of this unit’s building has great appeal with its wide center gable and side wings with wrap-around porches that contain only four units so the massing is not overwhelming. Parking is at the rear of the building so the front vista from inside each unit is of lawn and water.

I especially liked the space planning and the contemporary interior design of this unit. To break up the rectangular interior architecture, the front and rear doors are recessed into the space and the full-height rear kitchen wall creates an enclosure for the dining room beyond. Triple windows at the front and rear of the main floor and triple and double windows on the second floor flood the spaces with light and the hardwood floors add warmth. One of my favorite Italian antique posters adds color and perspective to the side wall of the dining room.

I love the look of the sitting area with the bright red of the settee and ottoman angled behind the white coffee table to expand the space. The two-tiered coffee table has wheels so it can be moved to accommodate larger parties. Patterned pillows and art add more color and the white upholstered chairs, bar stools and storage unit beneath the TV complete the sophisticated look. The kitchen is open to but separated from the sitting area by a breakfast bar for quick meals or for guests to sit and keep the cook company.

The master suite with its triple window, the sleek contemporary furnishings, photographic art and the gray/black/white color scheme would be a serene retreat. Two other bedrooms on the second floor give one options if a home office is need as this unit has. There is also a basement for ample storage. It is no surprise that this unit is under contract so I will keep looking!

For more information about this property, contact Retha Arrabal with Doug Ashley Realtors

