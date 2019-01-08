Register Now to the Bay to Ocean Writers Conference

by

A New Year, a new novel? A new poem? A new routine? Whatever you have promised yourself to do this year, the first thing you need to do is come to the Bay to Ocean Writers Conference Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, Md.

This year’s conference committee has worked hard to invite speakers that can help you improve everything about your writing and then discuss how to get it published, start a blog, and position your work for the intended audience you are seeking to reach.The top-notch speakers include award-winning poets Nancy Mitchell and Chris Salerno along with acclaimed novelists John Dedakis, Robert Bidinotto and Austin Camacho.

Do not wait to register. January is the month to make that move–go online to www.easternshorewriters.org, click on the conference and register. BTO takes pride in providing a helpful and inspiring atmosphere in the literary conference world while attending to individual needs of writers at all levels. If you are a student, there are special student prices for anyone with a student ID.

On the website, click on each session track to check out who is speaking and what the sessions are all about. Track topics include fiction, nonfiction, poetry, publishing, children’s books and more—with a variety of unique workshops and tutorials in each track.

The conference is brought to you by the Eastern Shore Writers Association, whose mission is to serve writers on the Eastern Shore and areas nearby.