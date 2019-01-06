WC-ALL January Learn at Lunch with Sherwin Markman

by

WC-ALL’s first Learn at Lunch of the Spring 2019 semester will feature Sherwin Markman on Wednesday, January 23. Back by popular demand, and always an engaging speaker, Markman’s topic will be “The Resiliency of Our American Democracy”. The buffet luncheon will begin at noon in Hynson Lounge of Hodson Hall on the Washington College Campus. A question and answer period will follow the presentation.

Sherwin Markman believes that there is a tendency nowadays to view America through a dark and cloudy lens, thinking that what we are currently experiencing is uniquely destructive. His message is that we should never lose our perspective, and remember that our nation has undergone, and survived, worse times. Markman will illuminate some of those events that have occurred during his 90-year lifetime of observation and participation in our democracy, demonstrating that we as a nation and people have always been resilient, and will continue to be so.

Born and raised in Iowa, Markman graduated from the University of Iowa and Yale University Law School. He went to Washington, DC, as an Assistant to President Lyndon Johnson and stayed on as a senior trial lawyer at a major DC law firm, representing such diverse clients as Howard Hughes and Cornell University. He has so far published 3 books. Markman and his wife Peggy lived on a sailboat for seven years, crossing the North Atlantic by themselves. They now make their home on five and a half acres between Rock Hall and Tolchester.

Reservations for the Learn at Lunch are due by Thursday, January 17. The cost is $20 for WC-ALL members and $25 for all others. Shuttle service will run from the North Student Parking Lot, which can be accessed from Rt. 291, with the last shuttle departing for the event at 11:55. Please send a check made out to WC-ALL to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620 with name, phone, and email of those attending. Contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221 for more information.