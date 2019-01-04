The Arc Central Chesapeake Region Announces New Board Members

by

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc), a nonprofit committed to providing people with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to gain independence, today announced that two new members have been added to its Board, William C. Hollis III, who is the founding partner in the firm Hollis, Cronan & Fronk, P.A., located in Easton, and Tim Jones, who serves as Vice President for Administrative Services at Chesapeake College.

“The Arc Central Chesapeake Region is committed to ensure our board has regional diversity in our leadership. We are excited to have the talent of Mr. Hollis and Mr. Jones, both bring a wealth of experience and insights gained from their past and current leadership roles. They will strengthen our board and commitment to Maryland’s Eastern Shore,” commented Jonathon Rondeau, CEO.

William Hollis joins The Arc Central Chesapeake Region Board from his firm Hollis, Cronan & Fronk, where he provides legal counseling and services to individuals, families and business entities. He has extensive experience as a litigator trying jury and bench trials in the circuit and district courts, and as a court-appointed attorney for children in divorce and custody disputes. For 18 years he was employed as a health care executive in hospitals and nursing facilities. Mr. Hollis has held management positions at every level of hospital organizations including Chief Executive Officer. He rose to Fellowship status in the American College of Healthcare Executives in the shortest time allowed by that organization’s bylaws. He has been licensed as a nursing facility administrator in New York, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Mr. Hollis received his formal education from Saint Michael’s College in Vermont earning his Bachelor of Arts, continuing to Adelphi University in New York where he received his Master of Business Administration, and finally University of Maryland School of Law in Maryland, where he earned his Juris Doctor. Mr. Hollis is an active member in the community, serving on several boards, including: Mid-Shore Pro Bono, The Hugh Gregory Gallagher Motivational Theatre, Inc., disAbility Coalition of Talbot County, National Rifle Association, Safari Club International, and Dallas Safari Club Member.

Tim Jones joins The Arc Central Chesapeake Region Board from Chesapeake College where he serves as Vice President for Administrative Services. Throughout his career, Mr. Jones has continually found innovative ways to combine his passion for community improvement with his expertise in organizational and financial leadership. During his tenure at Chesapeake College, in addition to serving the educational needs of all its residents the college has constructed its first high efficiency building (LEED Platinum) and built and operationalized a 1.76 MW solar photovoltaic array that provides 50 percent of the college’s electricity. He also, partnered on a battery-storage and microgrid project, and implemented a series of land management practices on campus, designed to improve the water quality of the Wye East River. Mr. Jones is the current Chair of the the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Talbot County Economic Development Commission, Talbot County Public Works Advisory Board and Quality Matters. Prior to joining Chesapeake College, Mr. Jones was Senior Vice President and General Manager for Sotera Defense Solutions and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Delmarva Foundation for Medical Care, the first external organization charged with overseeing the quality of services delivered through Florida’s Development Disabilities program. Mr. Jones received his BS in Economics and an MBA from Virginia Tech. In addition, he has completed graduate level coursework in organizational leadership at both the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and the University of Chicago. Mr. Jones has served on the Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board, the Maryland Patient Safety Center Board of Trustees, as Treasurer for the Board of Trustees for Habitat Maryland, and as Chair of the Finance and Human Resources Committee of the American Healthcare Quality Association.

About The Arc Central Chesapeake Region

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region provides comprehensive programs, services, and advocacy for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities over the arc of their life. The Arc is committed to providing people with disabilities the opportunity to live, work, play and fully participate in the world around them. The Arc Central Chesapeake Region provides services in Anne Arundel, Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties and employs over 350 staff.

For more information about The Arc Central Chesapeake Region, please visit. http://thearcccr.org/.