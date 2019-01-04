Hush Now: A Poem by Stan Salett

by

Hush Now

Hush now, listen to the moment,

Hear the silent sounds of memory,

Do not speak, do not think, just listen.

And what may come to you,

After the trumpets and salutes,

After the crowds and hurried movements,

Is the silence.

The moment when past and present

And future are one,

When Aha! has become Ahh.

Swallow deeply, close your eyes,

You are here, you are alive,

You are one.

Stan Salett has been a policy adviser to the Kennedy, Carter, and Clinton administrations and is the author of The Edge of Politics: Stories from the Civil Rights Movement, the War on Poverty, and the Challenges of School Reform. He now lives in Kent County, Maryland.