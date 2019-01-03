CareFirst Contributes to Expand Access to Health Care on Eastern Shore

by

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), the region’s largest health insurer, will present three organizations with more than $400,000 in grants aimed at improving access to health care for uninsured or underinsured patients – some of whom suffer from substance use disorders such as opioid abuse.

Grant recipients include Chase Brexton Health Care’s Easton Center, Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center, and University of Maryland Baltimore Foundation’s Expanding Access to Medication-Assisted Treatment in Rural Areas program for substance use disorder patients.

The program will include remarks from Md. Sen. Adelaide Eckardt, CareFirst executives and representatives of the grant recipients. All participants will be available for interviews after the event.

WHAT: Announcement of three Eastern Shore community health organizations receiving CareFirst funds totaling more than $400,000 to expand access to affordable health care among rural and underserved areas in the Eastern shore region.

WHO: Sen. Adelaide Eckardt, CareFirst executives, and grant recipients.

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center, 814 Chesapeake Dr., Cambridge, Md. 21613.

