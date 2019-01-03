Call for Artists for Rock Hall Mural Project

by

The Main Street Rock Hall Steering Committee is seeking experienced, qualified mural artists to develop and implement a public art project in Rock Hall, MD. The purpose of the project is to re-envision, re-design and recreate three deteriorating murals in downtown Rock Hall while eliciting input and participation from both local school children and community members. Themes for the murals will be: 1) the lives and traditions of Chesapeake Bay watermen, 2) the lives and traditions of Eastern Shore farmers, and 3) the bountiful natural resources of the Chesapeake Bay, from plants to fish to crustaceans.

Applications are due no later than midnight Friday, February 1, 2019. A committee of judges selected by Main Street Rock Hall will evaluate all submissions and choose the winning artist(s). The project will begin in February, with a completion date of June 7, 2019 for final execution of mural painting.

Interested applicants may apply on-line via www.kentcountyartscouncil.org . Please be sure to read all guidelines before applying. If unable to apply on-line, please contact Laurie Walters at 443-465-0681 for additional information.

The Main Street Rock Hall Steering Committee thanks the following patrons and supporters of “The Murals of Rock Hall”: Bayside Foods (Debbie, Jeff and Andrew Carroll), Dowlings’s Painting (Sam Dowling), Java Rock (Joanne and Jim Rich), Kent County Arts Council, The Mainstay, The Maryland Dept. of Housing and Community Development, The Maryland State Arts Council and Sherwin Williams (Greg Krafchik).

If you would like to add your support to this exciting community project, please contact Laurie Walters at lewalte@yahoo.com or 443-465-0681.