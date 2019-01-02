Come Sing with Us

by

Imagine you are shipwrecked on a desert island, but thank goodness you happen to have your favorite CD and a solar-powered player. What music would you most love to have with you? That’s the premise of the Chester River Chorale’s 2019 Spring concert, Desert Island Disc: Music You Can’t Live Without.

If you love to sing—and want to find out what songs Artistic Director Doug Cox chose—join us as we begin rehearsals in Heron Point’s Wesley Hall on Monday, January 14.

We welcome all adult voices to join with our ninety-plus members—ranging in age from 18 to over 90—to complete our 20th consecutive season as the Upper Shore’s premier community chorus. Chorale members are amateur singers drawn mainly from Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. No audition is required, although having choral singing experience is strongly recommended for new members. Membership dues are $50. Students are free. The dues help pay for the music we provide.

Registration on January 14 begins at 6:00p.m, with the first rehearsal beginning at 7:15 p.m. If you cannot make it on the 14th, come on the next Monday, the 21st.

To round out your spring singing experience, the Chorale will also perform Beethoven’s Mass in C in early June with the National Music Festival Chamber Orchestra, an exhilarating way to close out the concert season.

The Chester River Chorale is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization funded in part by the Kent County Arts Council and by an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

The CRC’s mission is to provide opportunity, education, and inspiration for amateur singers to strive for artistic excellence. CRC performances entertain diverse audiences and enrich the cultural life of the community. For more information, visit www.chesterriverchorale.org or call 410–928-5566.