Spy Holiday House: Granny Branch Farm

by

Spy Christmas House: Granny Branch Farm

This is my second holiday card to Spy readers and I am delighted to feature Granny Branch Farm, the home of interior designer Jane Keller of Bountiful Interiors and her husband, Gordon Bjorkman. Prior to joining Bountiful Interiors, Jane was the owner and principal of Keller Interiors LLC in Church Hill. Jane has always worked in a creative field and began her career as a graphic designer. She then became a creative consultant who specialized in corporate branding and identity for many of the top Fortune 500 companies. Becoming Creative Director for the Bob Van Allen Studio gave her the direction of the textile design, product design and branding for the home furnishings collection of Waverly/Schumacher including hand-painted silk screen textiles for Mary McFadden’s couture collection. Her diverse background led her to interior design where she uses her creative talent in fashion, textiles and graphic design to create beautiful spaces. Her home also includes many of her drawings, paintings and photography and her work is found in collections throughout the United States and Europe.

Jane grew up in Annapolis and called many historic houses home. When she and her husband decided to move from Annapolis to the Eastern Shore, they sought a historic house. Granny Branch Farm was love at first “site” for them and its quiet rural setting, a short distance from 301, was a plus. The original brick building, circa 1735, is listed as “the James Marshall Farm” by the Maryland Historical Trust. There were also six outbuildings including a 19th century smokehouse and original creameries.

Jane put her creative energy to work and guided by her and her husband’s love of history, art and antiques, renovated and modernized their new home without compromising the original spatial layout. Some of their work included restoring the original fireplaces in both the living and dining rooms, opening up the kitchen ceiling to expose the wood collar beams and adding new cabinets, countertops and appliances. The kitchen also has a Vermont wood stove next to a cozy seating area. The large kitchen island often contains one of Gordon’s Swedish smorgasbords.

Granny Branch Farm will be the Spy house of the Week in early January, so stay tuned for a detailed description of this beautiful historic house enhanced by Jane’s interior design.

Interior design by Jane Keller of Bountiful Interiors, 410-819-8666, 443-994-2934 (c), or jane@bountifuldecor.com

Many thanks to the sellers who invited me into their homes, the agents and their administrative assistants who shared their pictures with me and my fellow architects who shared their creative work in 2018.

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.