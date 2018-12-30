Caroline County Festival of Trees Raises More Than $8,500 for Compass Regional Hospice

by

Compass Regional Hospice and Bill and Gail Towers recently hosted the 2018 Caroline County Festival of Trees, where more than $8,500 was raised for hospice care and grief support services in Caroline County.

The event took place at the Towers Family Historical Museum, 26299 Sennett Road, Denton, and the proceeds, $8,555, will benefit hospice and grief support services in Caroline County provided by Compass Regional Hospice, the sole hospice and grief support services provider in Caroline County since 2014.

Bill Towers, owner of the Towers Family Historical Museum in Denton, said it was an honor and a privilege to host the Festival of Trees in Caroline County.

There were 38 decorated trees donated by a wide range of Caroline County and Mid-Shore organizations, including the Matinee Ladies; Friends in Loving Memory of Val Hicks; Choptank Electric Cooperative Inc.; staff of Compass Regional Hospice; BrightStar Care; United Methodist Women of Ames UMC; the Family of Norma Lee Towers; Diane Lewis; Arcadia Assisted Living; Towers Concrete Products Inc.; Compass Regional Hospice’s Estate Treasures volunteers; Hair Connection; Diana and Brian LaClair; Tidewater Physical Therapy; Preston Automotive Group; Denton Volunteer Fire Department; Choptank Transport; Heritage Financial Consultants; Caroline County Jaycees; Domino’s; Accounting Strategies Group LLC; Wynne Aroom, Beth Laramore and Sherry Councell; Riddleberger Insurance LLC; Bryan Hall; Gray’s Gas Inc.; Parlour 7 Salon; Creative Junktion; Children Exploration Organization; Snap-on Inc. (Mike and Pattie Murphy); Law Office of Dennis Farina; Patti’s Petals Florist; the Town of Greensboro; Student Nursing Organization class of 2020; North Caroline High School Band; Choptank Yacht Club; and Friends of Hospice.

Sponsors of the event included Rowe Insurance Agency Inc. at the Gingerbread level, CBIZ MHM LLC and Shore United Bank at the Reindeer level; and Tri Gas & Oil at the Jingle Bells level. Other special thanks goes out to Bill and Gail Towers, Katelyn Dadds (KPD Photography) and Trice Auctions.

Trees were available for viewing Friday, Nov. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 1.Santa made a special appearance during the Nov. 30 viewing date, as well. Bidding for the trees was facilitated by Trice Auctions.

“At some point in your life, someone you know or someone in your family will be touched by the need for hospice care,” Towers said. “Hospice provides a very necessary service in our community. The Festival of Trees is a great way to show your support.”

For more information about next year’s Caroline County Festival of Trees, to donate to Compass Regional Hospice or to learn more about organizing a community event to benefit Compass, please contact Kenda Leager, development officer, Compass Regional Hospice, at 443-262-4106 or kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Regional Hospice – Care on your terms

Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages through the challenge of living with a life-limiting illness and learning to live following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties. “Care on your terms” is the promise that guides staff and volunteers as they care for patients in private residences, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the residential hospice centers in Centreville and Chestertown. Grief support services are offered to children, adults and families of patients who died under hospice care, as well as members of the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one, through The Hope and Healing Center. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, visit compassregionalhospice.org.