The Page Turners Book Group Hosts a Cozy Book Social at KCPL

The Page Turners are starting 2019 with a very special get-together!

Drink hot cocoa, enjoy lively Book Talks given by a special guest librarian, and

discuss the eternal question, “What should we read next?!” A list of books that will be featured at this casual and interactive program is available through KCPL’s website if you’d like to peruse the possibilities ahead of time and add your thoughts to the discussion.

At the end of the afternoon, we’ll take a vote that will determine which books The Page Turners will read and discuss at monthly get-togethers in 2019.

The Page Turners book group meets monthly on 2nd Fridays at Kent County Public Library’s Rock Hall branch. Whether you’re interested in coming every month or just occasionally, new participants are always welcome.

For more information visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-639-7162. A link to the list of featured books can be found in KCPL’s online calendar entry for this event.