Nanny’s Daycare Families Donate to Compass Regional Hospice

Nanny’s Daycare children and their families gathered on Thursday, Dec. 20, to deliver donations, requested through a “Wish List” of items, to Compass Regional Hospice representatives. Daycare provider Nancy Shortall said, rather than a traditional Christmas gift exchange, the daycare families decided to focus their efforts on those in need this year. From left, back row, are Taylor Conley, Cooper Niesz, Payton Collier, CT Powell, Shortall and Trey Palmatary. From left, front row, are Ella Rosebrock, Grayson Niesz, Owen Clough, Myles Roskam, Emma Powell and Brett Powell. For more information about donating to Compass Regional Hospice to support hospice care and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties or to inquire about the organization’s “Wish List” items, please contact Kenda Leager, development officer, Compass Regional Hospice, at 443-262-4106 or kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Regional Hospice – Care on your terms

Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages through the challenge of living with a life-limiting illness and learning to live following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties. “Care on your terms” is the promise that guides staff and volunteers as they care for patients in private residences, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the residential hospice centers in Centreville and Chestertown. Grief support services are offered to children, adults and families of patients who died under hospice care, as well as members of the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one, through The Hope and Healing Center. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, visit compassregionalhospice.org.