UM Shore Regional Health Publishes 2018 Community Benefits Report Online

UM Shore Regional Health’s 2018 Community Health Improvement Report has been published online and is available for viewing at https://www.umms.org/shore/news/2018/um-shore-regional-healths-2018-community-health-improvement-2018.

UM Shore Regional Health’s most recent Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), conducted in 2016, identified top health concerns in the region: chronic disease management (obesity, hypertension, diabetes, tobacco use), behavioral health, access to care, cancer, outreach and education (preventive care, screenings, health literacy).These are the same top health concerns and health barriers indicated by the overall Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene State Health Improvement Process (DHMH SHIP) county data.

UM SRH determined that the greatest transformation in population health in the five-county region would be achieved by focusing on chronic disease management, behavioral health and cancer screenings. An implementation plan was developed for each priority, with key activities to improve care coordination and health education in community settings.

As detailed in the new report, the total value of UM Shore Regional Health’s community health improvement initiatives during 2018 exceeds $40 million. According to Ken Kozel, UM SRH president and CEO, and Kathleen McGrath, regional director, Outreach and Community Health, the document “reflects UM Shore Regional Health’s commitment to building community partnerships that help foster better health outside the walls of our hospitals and outpatient facilities, while enhancing access to care and the overall quality of life in the five counties we serve.”

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members, and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.