NewseumED Presents E.S.C.A.P.E. Junk News at KCPL January 9

We live in an information age, but not all information is created equal. Having the skills to evaluate information and understand its purpose is crucial to navigating today’s sometimes confusing media environment.

On Wednesday, January 9, join us to tackle buzzwords, bots, and more under the expert guidance of a NewseumED community educator. This free 90-minute program will give you clear definitions of current media terms, practical tools for dissecting information, and hands-on practice with real life examples. You’ll take away the ability to identify what’s fake, what’s flawed, and what’s trustworthy.

Adults & teens welcome. Registration is required for this free program.

To register, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.

NewseumED provides free tools on media literacy and the First Amendment to help citizens get connected, informed, and engaged at all stages of life. For more information, visit newseumed.org

Wednesday, January 9 | 6pm

Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch