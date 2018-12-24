Milk & Cookies Reading Club at KCPL January and February

On Friday afternoons in January and February, kids will be gathering at Kent County Public Library for a cozy reading club!
There’s no homework and nothing to read ahead of time, just show up and listen each week as we read through chapter books together while enjoying tasty snacks.
We will be reading:
Fortunately the Milk by Neil Gaiman
Alvin Ho: Allergic to Girls, School, and Other Scary Things by Lenore Look
The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamillo
The first meeting of the Milk & Cookies Reading Club is Friday, January 4th. Please register early to reserve your seat!
For more information or to register, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.
Fridays January 4 through February 22 | 4pm
Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch
