Tech Savvy Librarians Are Here to Help!

Did you know that librarians are available to help you with questions about technology? Whether you received a new device as a gift and aren’t sure how to get started or you want to learn how to download e-books, tech savvy librarians can provide individualized assistance.

If you’re ready to start the new year feeling calm and comfortable using technology, bring your device (laptop, smart phone, or tablet) and your questions to Kent County Public Library!

We’re hosting two drop-in technology help sessions at the Chestertown Branch in early January.

Thursday, January 3 | 3pm

Saturday, January 5 | 10am

If you’re not able to make these dates, you can schedule a 30 minute one-on-one technology help session at a time that works better for you! Give us a call at 410-778-3636 or stop by any KCPL location for more details about setting up an appointment.

Information about all of KCPL’s upcoming programs can be found at kentcountylibrary.org