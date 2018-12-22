“Drift” by Meredith Davies Hadaway

by

“Drift,” from Meredith Davies Hadaway’s collection The River is a Reason, reflects one of the Chester River’s quieter moments. Here we pair it with “Standing Stone,” a harp meditation and “Winter Sky,” a pastel painting, two other works by Hadaway that evoke the peace of the season.

Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of three poetry collections, including At the Narrows, winner of the 2015 Delmarva Book Prize for Creative Writing.