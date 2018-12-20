Indivisible and Progressive Groups on the Shore Rally to Demand Rep. Andy Harris Back Democracy Reform

by

On January 3, Indivisible groups from Dorchester, Kent/Queen Anne’s and Worcester Counties, plus Lower Shore Progressive Caucus, Talbot Rising and Together We Will – Delmarva, will be holding their first coordinated joint demonstrations of the year at Congressman Andy Harris’ Kent Island district office and in front of Wicomico County Circuit Court in Salisbury, calling for his strong support for the democracy reform bill that Democrats are expected to introduce that day (H.R. 1).

The demonstration is part of the Indivisible movement’s “Whose House? Our House!” national day of action. After helping build the “blue wave” that put Democrats in control of the House of Representatives, Indivisible groups will be asking their representatives to publicly demand that H.R. 1 be a bold, progressive, comprehensive democracy package that includes reforms on voter empowerment and access, money in politics reforms, and corruption fixes.

WHAT: “Who’s House? Our House!” Kickoff Rally

WHO: Members of Indivisible Dorchester County, Kent and Queen Anne’s Indivisible, Indivisible Worcester County MD, Lower Shore Progressive Caucus, Talbot Rising and Together We Will – Delmarva and Guest Speakers

WHERE: Salisbury – in front of Wicomico County Circuit Court – 101 No. Division Street Kent Island – 100 Olde Point Village, Suite 101; Chester, MD

WHEN: Thursday, January 3, 2019 at noon.

The organizations jointly sponsoring these rallies were all active in the 2018 elections on the Eastern Shore, including registering voters, getting out the vote, campaigning for progressive candidates, canvassing, and building a grassroots network pushing for progressive policies in the District 1 congressional district.