Church Hill Theatre Announces 2019 Season Plays

Church Hill Theatre proudly announces an eclectic and significant 2019 season of plays in its historic art-deco playhouse. As always, CHT strives for a mix of contemporary and classic, laughs and tears, music and words that may change our lives.

The season will begin early in 2019 with the every-popular comedy The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde. It will be followed by a March production of Watch on the Rhine, a gripping drama about the impending Nazi threat, by the 20th century playwright Lillian Hellman. The June musical, a highlight of the Delmarva arts scene, will be the rock classic Jesus Christ, Superstar. September will feature a play-with-music, 33 Variations, by Moises Kauffman. In it, a present-day musicologist and Beethoven himself help bring meaning to some of the composer’s most important piano pieces. The season will end in November with Feydeau’s antic farce A Flea in Her Ear, in a modern script by David Ives. Each production will run for three weekends, with evening performances on Friday and Saturday and a matinee on Sunday.

Interested directors are encouraged to contact the CHT Office at 410-556-6003 or execmanager@churchhilltheatre.org for further information and application materials. Completed applications will require a theater resume and detailed production proposals. All shows also will need producers, assistant directors, sound, set, and light designers, so please let the office know of your interest in these positions. Visit the website at churchhillthatre.org. to learn more about CHT and its previous seasons.