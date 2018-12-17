The Elections Are Over But The Misinformation Campaigns Continue

by

Several writers of letters to the editor published recently in the Star Democrat have opined that the results of the voting process to elect the President and Vice President of the Talbot County Council was unprecedented. They are wrong. After reviewing a video tape of the County Council leadership election held in 2017; it is very clear the County Attorney handed out ballots for both positions at the same time (required by law to be secret ballots), collected both ballots from individual Council members at the same time, tabulated the results at the same time and announced the results for both positions at the same time. That is the exact same process used by the County Attorney again earlier this month. These same letter writers who suggest the final results indicate a 3-2 voting bloc are wrong … again.

The results may have been 3-2 but they may also have also been 4-1 on one or both positions. Either way, that is not bloc voting. It is simply majority rules. It is time to move on and allow the County Council to focus on addressing the challenges and the opportunities that really matter to Talbot County citizens.

David Reel

Easton