RiverArts Classes: Find Your Creative!

Though the winter weather has set in, it is worth venturing out to take any number of classes offered by RiverArts: fine art and craft, including pottery as well as watercolor and pastel painting plus some intriguing specialties. The instructors are known both for their expertise as well as their teaching experience. Class sizes lend themselves to demonstrations and one-on-one assistance and are of interest to all level students, novices to skilled artists. They are held at a variety of times; daytime, evening, mid-week and weekends, to accommodate a variety of schedules. And, of course, they are affordable. A gift certificate to any one of the offerings would, no doubt, be well received during the holidays!

Here are a few of the upcoming classes:

“Introduction to Colored Pencils” will cover the basics of using colored pencils and experience using all kinds of papers. Students will become familiar with varied brands of materials. Instructor, Deborah Maklowski, is currently the President of the Colored Pencil Society of America.

“Dog Portraits & Beyond,” taught by Lynne Lockhart, provides an enjoyable way to improve painting skills and capture “man’s best friend.” Learn all the techniques: from photographing the uncooperative animal to getting a likeness. Demonstrations will be in oils and sharpie. Well behaved dogs will be welcome to class and used as models. Lynne is a Signature Member of the Society of Animal Artists and is known for dramatic use of light and shadow, color and expressive brushwork.

Several jewelry classes are being scheduled. Joan Strand, a popular local artist, will be offering “Simple Beaded Necklaces.” Students will create and fasten an 18” necklace on cable wire and fasten it using crimp beads. Other upcoming jewelry classes include Viking Knit Bracelets, Precious Metal Clay, and Metalwork Earrings.

Join Jenny Walton of Great Blue Fiber for a “Modern Wall Hanging Course,” an in-depth weaving class exploring color, shapes, texture and personal style. Students will design and weave a wall hanging with the instructor’s hands-on help. According to Jenny, weaving is one of the world’s oldest surviving crafts. The deep connection of doing something that has lasted 12,000 years and slowing down to create with intent and purpose add balance back to her busy life.

Create an original “Stained Glass Mosaic Window” with Jen Wagner. Students will choose their own design and learn breaking, adhering and grouting techniques. Jen is an award-winning professional mosaic artist. She is also a muralist, with 31 large scale mosaic murals in Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania and Virginia. She has been teaching the art of mosaics since 2006. Classes at her studio have a six-month wait list. Students are fortunate to have the opportunity to take this class at RiverArts.

Join Master Carver, Rich Smoker, for a “Shore Bird Carving Workshop. Students will start with a cut-out blank of a small shorebird. Proper use and care of carving knives will be stressed, and all aspects of carving. They will leave with a finished bird of their own work. This class is geared to beginners. However, Rich is more than happy to work with more advanced carvers. Rich has been named a Living Legend by the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art. He was inducted into The Hall of Fame at the Waterfowl Festival, Easton, Md where he has been twice named The Masterpiece Carver.

Marilee Taussig will be teaching “A Habit of Creativity: Making and Keeping a Bullet Journal” geared towards artists, writers, and other creative souls. Students will make an art journal book using found objects and other artistic treasures and learn a simple journal habit (10 minutes in a.m. And p.m.) that encourages creativity and focus and supercharges inspiration and perseverance. No drawing, painting or bookmaking experience is needed.

Looking for something to do with your grandchild, niece or nephew? “Explore Contemporary Watercolor Workshop,” will encourage fun and a shared experience with children thirteen and older. All will learn traditional and experimental watercolor techniques through a series of fun exercises. Instructor Deena Ball is a nationally-known watercolor artist, Signature Member of several watercolor societies and being President of the Philadelphia Watercolor Society. She paints to help others see, respect and conserve the beauty of our natural world.

It’s all about a fun night out! Bring a group of friends or meet new ones with “TGIF Paint Night,” offered monthly. RiverArts will supply the snacks and participants are encouraged to BYOB. All supplies provided. Jim Mahla will host the January 18th session. Students will leave with a completed painting, “Birds of a Feather,” plus a new found love for acrylic painting.

In addition to this full range of classes, RiverArts offers “Life Drawing” sessions every Monday form 2 – 5 pm and sponsors the Photography Club every fourth Thursday. For information on all these offerings go to www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on Education

RiverArts Galleries & Gift Shop 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM. chestertownriverarts.org – 410.778.6300

KidSPOT Creativity Center next door to the gallery. Arts Alive Education Center 200 High St., the Clay Studio, 204 High St.