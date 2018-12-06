Democratic Club to Host Director of the Center for the Study of Local Issues December 13

by

The public is invited to hear an informative analysis of the just-completed Midterm elections in Maryland. Dr. Dan Nataf, Director of the Center for the Study of Local Issues in Annapolis, will offer detailed insights into the results of the 2018 election, looking in particular at Maryland’s First Congressional District, as well as statewide outcomes, with a look ahead to 2020. The question of how and when to redraw the lines for the Gerrymandered First District will be discussed.

Join them on Thursday, December 13 at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club, 7738 Quaker Neck Rd., Chestertown. Doors open at 5:30 for a social time; food and beverages available for purchase. At 6:45 there will be brief business meeting and club election; the main program starts at 7:00 pm.

For more information about the club and this event, visit the DCKC website: dckcmd.com.