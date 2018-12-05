Stevensville Boy Donates Books to Compass Regional Hospice

by

Lucas Hetzel, 13, of Stevensville recently donated more than 700 children’s books to Compass Regional Hospice, to be used with the nonprofit organization’s support groups; through Camp New Dawn, a grief retreat summer camp for children, teens and families; and at the lending library, located at the Hope and Healing Center wing of the Hospice Center in Centreville, 255 Comet Drive, home of Compass Regional Hospice’s Grief Support Services. The lending library includes books, CDs and DVDs available to Hospice Center patients and their families, as well as anyone in the community who is in interested in finding information about hope and healing following a loss. For more information about donating to Compass Regional Hospice, please contact Kenda Leager, development officer, Compass Regional Hospice, at 443-262-4106 or kleager@compassregionalhospice.org. For more information about our Grief Support Services offered for free to anyone in the community who is suffering the loss of a loved one, please contact Rhonda Knotts, Grief Support supervisor, Compass Regional Hospice, at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

