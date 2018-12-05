Profiles in Spirituality: After Pittsburgh with Rabbi Peter Hyman

by

Given the daily pounding America is getting with its unending breaking news cycle, it might be helpful to recall that the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting only took place only five weeks ago. This horrific attack at the Tree of Life – Or L’Simcha Congregation left eleven dead and seven injured in its aftermath, and left the country, and particularly its Jewish community, shocked and grieving.

That sense of disgust and outrage came very quickly to the Mid-Shore as well. With the region’s new growth and pride of its Jewish community, this news was greeted with even heightened sense of concern for its neighbors and friends. There was also a desire for many to process this senseless act, which might be one reason that over 500 people gathered at Temple B’nai Israel shortly after the massacre to honor its victims and hold hope for the future.

The Spy thought it would be a good time to check in with B’nai Israel’s Rabbi, Peter Hyman, who also directs the Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore, to help understand how a community recovers from such a painful trauma.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Temple B’nai Israel or the Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore please go here