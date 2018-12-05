Preschool Students Complete Community Service Project

by

Students in Little School at Kent School supported by their teachers recently completed a community service project to benefit the Kent County Humane Society. After spending time teaching and learning about kindness and ways children can be kind outside of home and school, the children decided to collect items for the Humane Society. Members of the entire school community contributed cat food, litter, blankets and towels. The donations were made complete with homemade cat toys that the children made at school.

The Little School at Kent School serves three and four-year-old children. A child’s joyful educational journey begins in Little School where students learn through play in a bright, engaging environment with nurturing, supportive teachers. There is dedicated space for three-year-old students and four-year-old students with corresponding curriculum, activities and materials for both age groups.

Kent School is hosting a Preschool Preview on Friday December 7 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. for families who are interested in learning more about Little School. Call 410-778-4100 ext. 110 or visit www.kentschool.org for more information.

Kent School serves children from Preschool through Grade Eight in an unparalleled environment for learning on its scenic campus on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown.